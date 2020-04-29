McDonald’s Corporation recognized two of the local restaurant managers. McDonald’s of Ashland general manager Barb Belmar and McDonald’s of Mexico general manager Chris Williams earned outstanding manager awards at the Big Mo Co-op Rally. Both Belmar and Williams were nominated by Elizabeth Moore, Training Coordinator and Robyn Shire, Operations Supervisor. The annual award commends the top 10 percent of restaurant managers across the nation in regards to sales, customer service and operations. In order to be eligible for the award, a general manager must have at least one year of experience and be a graduate of Hamburger University® , which is the corporation’s global operations training and leadership development program. Belmar has been a part of the company for twenty-two years, and has been a restaurant manager for the last three. Belmar is active in the Ashland community and has partnerships with the Southern Boone Public Schools. These include McTeacher’s Night, Project Graduation, an on-the-job training program with the Vocational Skills high school class and various athletic activities. Belmar is committed to the development of her employees and is known for the phrase, “It’s all about the relationships.”Belmar developed and certified three new shift managers last year and has 100% of her shift managers certified. Belmar also focuses on strong performance in restaurant operations. Her restaurant ranks in the first quintile of customer complaints contact, which means her restaurant received significantly fewer customer complaints than the average. Her location was also placed at #65 out of 1282 restaurants in her region. Williams has worked as a restaurant manager at McDonald’s for the last nine years but has been a part of the organization for twenty-one years. Williams is an active member in the Mexico community and works to ensure that his restaurant is as well. His McDonald’s participates in a majority of local events. Williams is a former mayor of Mexico. He is also an avid supporter of the Mid-Missouri Ronald McDonald House®. Williams has strong relationships with his employees and prioritizes their development, as well as his own. He developed and certified three new managers last year and has almost all of his shift managers certified. Williams also places great importance on his relationships with his customers. His restaurant ranks in the first quintile of customer complaints contacts, which means his restaurant received significantly fewer customer complaints than the average. McDonald’s is the largest and best-known global food service retailer, with more than 30 stores in the Columbia-Jefferson City area. More than 85 percent of McDonald’s® restaurants in the United States are owned and operated by independent, local businessmen and women. McDonald’s Restaurants of Ashland, Boonville, Kingdom City and Mexico are owned and operated by Mark and Kate Mehle as well as the Columbia locations on Nifong Blvd and Stadium Blvd. Robyn Shire is the operations supervisor for the Ashland, Kingdom City and Mexico locations while Randy Norfleet supervises the Boonville and Columbia locations. Elizabeth Moore is the Training Coordinator for all six locations.