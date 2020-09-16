The Ashland Optimist Club has hosted the annual “Halloween Spooktacular” for four years now, and has no plans to let the current pandemic get in the way. The event provides a safe and friendly environment for families to bring their young children trick-or-treating while engaging with local businesses and organizations. As with previous years, the Boone County Journal will be taking pictures of costumed participants for the Halloween edition, and the City of Ashland will be setting up its “Haunted House”. Mayor Richard Sullivan expressed his support for the event – “I appreciate the Ashland Optimists and Boone County Journal continuing this great tradition”.

The Spooktacular will take place on Saturday, October 31st, from 4pm to 6pm at the Ashland Optimist Club. What is not currently known is the exact setup, as this is in the process of being planned, and will ultimately be compliant with the Boone County Health Department rules in effect at the time. There may be a “hybrid” of events, with some inside, and some outside. But whatever the format, much like the community swim pool, the Ashland Optimists are approaching this with a “Can Do” spirit.

This event is free and open to public.

By Ernie Wren