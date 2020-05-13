While swim pools in other communities such as Boonville and Centralia have announced they will not be opening this summer, the Optimist Community Swim Pool committee has announced that it plans to open up June 1st in alignment with Phase II of Governor Parson’s reopening plan. When deciding to reopen, the pool committee placed public safety as the priority for consideration. The pool board has been in communication with other municipal swim pools that plan to open, exchanging ideas on how to practice the best safety precautions for COVID avoidance.

Much of the future plan is contingent upon Phase II implementation by the Governor, but some of the measures being taken include: sanitation of all public contact areas (bathrooms, tables, etc.), use of gloves and masks by staff, cleansing of lounge chairs (with the possible consideration of the public being required to bring their own chairs), smaller lesson and group sizes, and more. Missy Bonderer, Optimist President, states that “We are excited about the pool! We have done a lot of cleanup this year and are looking forward to seeing the public enjoy it!!”