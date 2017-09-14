Southern Boone School Board member Craig O’Keefe delivered his letter of resignation last week.

The resignation from the longtime board member is not official until approved by the school board at Monday’s September meeting.

O’Keefe said he had become the only board member with “No” votes on specific topics nad thought he was fighting an uphill battle.

“I just don’t feel as though I’m going to change anything,” O’Keefe said. “I was elected to be a good steward of the district’s money and I disagree with what they’re doing.”

O’Keefe was referencing plans for an April 2018 “no tax increase” bond issue in which the district had discussed multiple options.

By Bruce Wallace