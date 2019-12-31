• Farmers, residents prep for flood waters

May: Severe weather and storm damage has impacted the Southern Boone County area and Jefferson City.

An EF-3 tornado hit Jefferson City on Wednesday, May 22 after 11 p.m. causing widespread damage to the city, including downtown.

“I got a text in the middle of the night from Ashland’s Chief Woolford asking if I would be agreeable to sending all available officers first thing in the morning to help with the door-to-door search in Jefferson City,” said Mayor Gene Rhorer. “We had five officers to send but they didn’t end up needing the help.”

In correlation with the Jefferson City tornado, Southern Boone County is seeing the worst flooding since the flood of 1993.

“It’s really affected our farmers. We haven’t seen it this bad since ‘93,” said Vince Barner, Hartsburg resident and town board member.

• America’s Favorite Crossing Guard

January: While everyone knew that Ashland Police Chief Lyn Woolford had received the most votes, he had not been officially named “America’s Top Crossing Guard.”

Until….Thursday afternoon.

