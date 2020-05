Ashland Police Officer George Roberson, center, was honored at the Ashland Police Department yesterday morning with a certificates of proclamation due to being shot at in the line of duty.

State Rep. Sara Walsh, left, presented a proclamation from the House and the Senate to Officer Roberson. A declaration from Lieutenant Governor Kehoe, right, was also received as a ‘thank you’ and recognition for Roberson’s courageous service to the Ashland community.