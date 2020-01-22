The City of Ashland recognized Officer George Roberson at the January 21, 2020, Board of Alderman meeting, for his attempt to apprehend a wanted individual who then fired a handgun into his police cruiser windshield on December 17, 2019.

“You know the job, and the expectation is to continue and pursue the person but you never know how you will actually respond after being fired upon. Credit to George, he did what he was supposed to do,” said Ashland Police Chief Woolford.

On November 29, 2019, a motorcycle was reported stolen by its owner.

Two weeks later on December 11, Officer Roberson stopped to check a person with a motorcycle along Highway 63. When the officer stopped, the person police believe to be Eusebio Daniel Barjas-Real, age 29, then ran across traffic becoming the person of interest (POI) in the theft.

Ashland resident, Eusebio Daniel Barjas-Real, is a former student of Southern Boone County school district.

On December 17, Officer Roberson first saw a person he believed to be Barjas-Real by Break Time at Henry Clay and Broadway. Roberson checked for valid warrants which included two failure to appears for traffic tickets.

“We applied for a warrant for him being in possession of a stolen motorcycle but that charge hadn’t been filed yet, so the officer wanted to make sure there was a legal reason to stop him,” said Woolford.

By Carson Blake