Thank you to each Ashland and Southern Boone citizen who took the time to show up and vote today. Thank you to all the candidates, including my political opponent, Mr. Dorise Slinker, who invested months of time, energy, and financial resources in their election bids. We all desire what we feel is best for our community. Congratulations to all the winners who won seats this evening. A special thank you to Bill Lloyd and Shelley Martin, who tirelessly assisted my campaign over the past few months. It is my honor to serve Ashland as its next mayor. Lets #GROWASHLANDFORWARD!

Richard D Sullivan

Congratulations to City of Ashland, Missouri Mayor-Elect Richard Sullivan & Ashland Ward 2 Alderwoman-Elect Melissa Old! 🇺🇸‬ A fun evening at Jose Jalapenos, Ashland, as we awaited results.