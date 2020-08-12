The Northeast District FFA Expo brought a variety of livestock and building exhibits from many different places to the Audrain County Fairgrounds on July 26-28th, 2020. The week started with Millie Plunkett representing Ashland FFA in the first every Northeast District FFA queen Contest. She was selected as 1st runner up.

Ashland FFA had many members participate in both showing livestock and FFA building items. Tyler Hilgedick exhibited the Grand Champion Fruit with a watermelon and Grand Champion Hay with alfalfa.

Brooke Wagner was Reserve Grand Champion in woodworking with her string art project.

Members exhibited horses, goats, sheep, swine, poultry and cattle. Maura Vanskike showed a doe and her market goat.

Nikki Crocker and Maura Vanskike showed their horses on a very hot summer day and won Reserve Chapter Sweepstakes.

Nikki Crocker showed her ewe lamb, market lamb, and market goat and earned the Reserve Overall Exhibitor at the Expo.

Lauren Hammett exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat.

Nicole Sjostrand showed her market goat and hogs.

Ashley Sjostrand also showed her market hogs.

Ben Taylor showed his market steer.

Sydda Evan’s showed her shorthorn heifer.

Lindie Pauley and Abby Wall each showed a pen of market broilers and were Grand and Reserve Champion.

The Ashland FFA got 4th in the Overall Chapter Sweepstakes.