Citing a “very positive” atmosphere and a meeting that saw both representatives of the City of Ashland and the Department of Natural Resources working together, Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer said Monday the City was nearing completion of the permitting process for a new mechanical sewer plant.

Rhorer, City Administrator Lyn Woolford, City Clerk Darla Sapp and All State Engineering’s Chad Sayre represented the City of Ashland at last Thursday’s meeting with four representatives from DNR.

“We did not get our permit, but we are moving in the right direction,” Rhorer said.

The City of Ashland is working with All State Engineering to build the nearly $6 million sewer plant that was a part of the $7 million bond issue in 2014. Rhorer went into the meeting hoping to get the permit to begin construction, but now he says that is likely five months off.

By Bruce Wallace