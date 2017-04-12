Southern Boone School Board Treasurer Phyllis Weter reached into an Eagles baseball cap and selected a slip of paper with a name on it.

“It’s Price,” Weter said.

“I guess that’s history here at Southern Boone,” Nichols said.

And with that, the tie from last week’s school board election was over. Price Nichols retains his seat after he and incumbent George Carney both garnered 329 votes. Carney said he was not unhappy with the loss.

“I knew it was a 50-50 chance and I have no regrets,” Carney said. “I just wish more people had gone out and voted.”

Nichols said he was pleased he would be staying on the board and looked ahead to the upcoming budget challenges.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen, but we are going to continue to grow and the budget is going to be really tight with so many new teachers,” Nichols said.