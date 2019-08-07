A Southern Boone County education veteran, former Middle School Assistant Principal Justin Griffith looks forward to kicking of his inaugural year as the new middle school principal.

A large part of choosing Southern Boone, “Is this is where we wanted to be and I enjoyed my student teaching here,” said Griffith. “It reminded me a lot of my own hometown.”

Originally from Maysville, Mo., Griffith attended the University of Missouri, Columbia to pursue a degree in journalism.

“When I graduated, I wanted to be in journalism and after a year in the field, determined it wasn’t for me. I’ve always enjoyed coaching youth and decided education was more up my alley,” said Griffin.

Griffin’s previous educational experiences are directly with middle school-aged students… What he calls the most impactful and influential ages.

~ Get more of the story in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake