Many individuals start off the a new year focused on new year resolutions, however many lose sight of their goals by February. The Southern Boone YMCA is concentrating on getting the community started on a healthier lifestyle for all ages.

Memberships were up in December 2018; the YMCA is looking for another increase this January.

“Whether your goal is to lose weight, develop a healthier lifestyle, get bigger, faster, stronger. Our priority is to provide help for our community” said YMCA Director Kip Batye.

One of the most intimidating factors of joining a facility such as the YMCA for many is how to get started.

“One way the Y helps people is personal training. For orientation everyone is introduced to how all of our equipment is operated. Even people who come in all the time do the same things because they are nervous about trying something new” said Batye.

By Carson Blake