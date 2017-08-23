The new school year is just around the corner. Now is a great time to select fun activities for your daughter. Southern Boone is lucky to have vibrant and active Girl Scout troops. Girls can join as young as Kindergarten and stay in all the way through their senior year in high school. To make it easy to join, visit our table at the free PTA Pool Party Sunday, Aug. 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or visit us at the Back to School Night at the Elementary School and Primary School Thursday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cost to join is just $25 per girl for an entire year of fun. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.

Southern Boone currently has 134 girls in 11 Troops. Girls work on service projects, attend campouts and classes, work on crafts and learn what a girl can do. The Service Unit provides additional programs to attend—last year we had a Powder Puff Derby, pie making classes, painted ceramics and went on a high ropes adventure. The Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland council offers camps and programs like The Magic of Chemistry with MU and other awesome opportunities.

If you need more information, please contact Laura Redfield-Jacobs, LauraRedfield1@socket.net.