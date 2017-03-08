Septagon construction manager Jim Russell is someone who needs to be in four or five places all at the same time.

Russell is overseeing the $7.25 million construction projects at Southern Boone Elementary, Primary and SoBoCo High School.

The Primary School gymnasium is the largest single-room project, and includes a basketball court as well as a stage for school assemblies and performances.

“The total size for this is 5,500 square feet,” Russell said, “and a total of 22,500 square-feet for all three projects.”

Russell said his part of managing the construction projects involved keeping clear communications open with all of the contractors as well as with the school district.

The construction will move back the start of the 2017-18 school year, but Russell said the new facilities will be ready.

The biggest part of the construction will be new kindergarten classrooms. Superintendent Chris Felmlee said the classrooms are being built in order to prevent overcrowding in the school.

“We are just out of room in this building and these rooms will provide us the space necessary,” Felmlee said.