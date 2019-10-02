Monday, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Rules Committee, and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.), a member of the committee, announced a new Senate leave policy for wounded warriors. The policy was authorized under H.R. 6160, the House companion measure to a bill introduced by Hyde-Smith, that passed the Senate by unanimous consent and was signed into law in December 2018. The legislation amended the Wounded Warriors Federal Leave Act to ensure disabled veterans working in the legislative branch have leave available to them to attend medical appointments.

“We should be doing everything we can to support wounded warriors who pursue careers in public service,” said Blunt. “The knowledge, experience, and perspective they’ve gained through their military service would be an asset to any office. I hope these commonsense changes will go a long way toward encouraging more veterans to work here in the Senate.”

~ There’s more to the story in today’s Journal ~

MO Press Release