Newly elected Mayor Richard Sullivan, Alderman Bryan Bradford, Alderwoman Melissa Old, and reelected Alderman Rick Lewis were sworn into office Tuesday June 16, 2020. The Board of Alderman finally took their seats after the April election was pushed back due to Covid-19.

The City of Ashland is categorized as a fourth class city, in which the Mayor makes appointments such as the positions of City Clerk, City Attorney, City Prosector, committee liaisons, and the Chief of Police.

Before Mayor Sullivan made his new appointments, former Police Cheif Lyn Woolford gave a statement to the newly seated Board of Alderman requesting to be reappointed after he was placed on administrative leave in February 2020.

“I did not want to file a suit, but I love my job and I am willing to fight for it and my reputation,” said Woolford. “In February of this year, I was verbally placed on administrative leave. I was accused of mishandling paperwork in regard to a police internal affairs investigation. The accusations against me are untrue, and I’ve covered up nothing…”

Mayor Richard Sullivan made the appointment of Sgt. Gabe Edwards as Chief of Police.

By Carson Blake