From as early as Jan. of this year, the City of Ashland has been making efforts to relocate. With limited space and future plans to fill vacant city government positions, the committee has the option to either find a different building or to build an entirely new municipal center.

Currently, the municipal center is a rented building, located on East Broadway in Ashland. According to City Administrator Tony St. Romaine, the space is small and unable to fit the capacity that the city government has in mind.

For this reason, the council worked with Texas developer Don Quick to find land for the center. Quick purchased land south of the Ashland YMCA located on Liberty Lane and claimed to be willing to donate a minimum of 2 acres to build a municipal complex that would consist of City Hall and a police department.

By Sofi Zeman