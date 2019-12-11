Meet Ben Wall, the 34-year-old therapist who recently opened up a new counseling clinic in the City of Ashland.

Since 2012, Wall has worked as a youth and family counselor through community agencies. He spent some time working in Colorado and eventually relocated to Hartsburg. In his time helping patients across Southern Boone County, Wall realized that he wanted to start a practice locally. Hoping to both live close to work and further serve his community, he did just that. Thus, Ashland Family Counseling was born.

Wall’s clinic is located at 409A Redbud Lane in Ashland, at the corner of Redbud and Henry Clay Boulevard. He specifically specializes in helping families to work together to minimize conflict and handle difficult situations, whether they be past or present.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~

By Sofia Zeman

PHOTO: Ben Wall, Ashland’s new family therapist.