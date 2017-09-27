When it comes to building bridges – or finding the funding for building a new bridge – patience is paramount.

But supporters of the old bridge crossing Cedar Creek on Burnett School Road have secured an $850,000 FLAP grant to build a new crossing.

“The efforts of that community will see fruit,” said organizer John Lindsay. The grant is intended for areas with federal land access which states that roads shall not be closed when there is federal land on either side of a bridge. The grant is an 80-20 grant and Lindsay said both Boone and Callaway Counties were on-board.

“Commissioner Parry told us he had secured $85,000 in next year’s budget and Callaway County’s commissioners told us the same,” Lindsay said.

~ Read the rest of the story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace