U.S. Senators Roy Blunt (Mo.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Josh Hawley (Mo.), and Chris Coons (Del.) last week introduced a bill to track law enforcement suicides. The Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act requires the FBI to collect voluntary, anonymous data on police suicides and attempted suicides from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Collecting this data will help inform policy solutions so that law enforcement suicides can be prevented.

“Law enforcement officers face stressful and dangerous situations every day,” said Blunt. “That can take a tremendous toll on their mental health and, in too many cases, lead them to take their own lives. The data collected by the FBI will play a vital role in developing policies to help prevent future tragedies. As a mental health advocate and co-chair of the Senate Law Enforcement Caucus, I hope my colleagues will join us in this effort to better support the brave men and women who keep our communities safe.”

“America’s law enforcement officers risk their own lives to protect others, and in the process they see some of the most traumatic scenes imaginable,” said Cortez Masto. “These burdens can haunt them and lead to PTSD, depression, and other mental health issues that put them at greater risk for suicidal thoughts. They deserve all the support we can give them, and the data this bill will make available is a crucial part of that support. I’ll keep fighting in the United States Senate to make sure that our first responders get the critical assistance they need to do their jobs protecting the public.”

