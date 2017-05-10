During the weekend of May 12-14, 5,484 students will receive degrees during spring commencement exercises at the University of Missouri. University officials also will honor Mizzou alumna, conservationist and “mother” of the Katy Trail, Pat Jones, with an honorary degree.

“Commencement weekend is a time to celebrate the hard work and achievements of all our graduates,” said Pelema Morrice, vice provost for enrollment management at MU. “The University of Missouri is proud of their achievements and confident that they will continue to be successful after graduation as members of the Mizzou Alumni Association.”

During commencement weekend, MU will award 6,088 degrees, including 4,450 bachelor’s degrees, 967 master’s degrees, 338 doctorates, 99 law degrees, 112 veterinary medicine degrees, 100 medicine degrees and 22 education specialist degrees. Some students will receive more than one degree. More than 500 students will graduate from MU’s online program, Mizzou Online. Students in the online program come from 45 states and eight countries.