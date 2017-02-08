Health care office to open on Redtail in August

The University of Missouri will be opening a Primary Care facility in Ashland in August on Redtail Drive.

The Ashland Board of Adjustments voted to approve a sign for the facility that would encroach on a city easement at their meeting last Tuesday. The request was made by Bauer Construction of Ashland for the building, currently under construction at the corner of Henry Clay and Redtail Drive.

According the a University of Missouri spokesperson, the facility will be a Primary Care facility offering continuing and comprehensive health care.

“We are expanding due to our growing patient population in Ashland,” said University of Missouri Health Care spokesperson Mary Jenkins. “We will have a family medicine physician to better serve our patients there.”

By Bruce Wallace