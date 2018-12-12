MU Health Care and its providers are network participants in Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s health insurance marketplace products offered for 2019 in Boone County. MU Health Care offers a full spectrum of care, ranging from primary care to highly specialized, multidisciplinary treatment for patients with the most severe illnesses and injuries. Patients from each of Missouri’s 114 counties are served by approximately 6,000 physicians, nurses and health care professionals at MU Health Care.

“MU Health Care brings innovation and discovery to the field of medicine through our commitment to leading-edge care, research and education,” said Jonathan Curtright, chief executive officer of MU Health Care. “We believe in keeping care local, and we’re proud to partner with Anthem to provide care for central Missourians.”

The enrollment deadline for 2019 Affordable Care Act coverage is Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Visit HealthCare.gov to learn more about enrollment options. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri is available at www.anthem.com. For more information about MU Health Care’s providers, please visit www.muhealth.org/doctors.