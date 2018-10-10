LEAD PHOTO: Teresa Snow, MU Health Care, presents a check to Southern Boone YMCA Director Kip Batye and YMCA Program Director Derek Mordica during Sunday’s Community Kickoff event.

LEAD STORY: MU Health Care makes major donation to Southern Boone YMCA

University of Missouri Health Care has committed $450,000 to the Southern Boone Area YMCA toward the capital campaign for its new facility in Ashland, Missouri. The announcement came during the YMCA’s Community Kickoff event yesterday afternoon at Southern Boone Middle School.

“MU Health Care has been a partner of ours since the YMCA opened in 2015, and we are extremely excited to continue our partnership once the new facility is built,” said Kip Batye, branch director of the Southern Boone Area YMCA. “This lead gift shows how invested MU Health Care is in our community. This gift makes our goal of $2.8 million obtainable and will allow us to continue to improve the health and well-being of our community together.”

Phase one of the building project is planned to open in 2020 and will include a fitness center, group exercise room, multipurpose room and child watch room. The YMCA purchased 15 acres in 2016 to build the new facility, which will be on South Main Street in Ashland.

“At MU Health Care, our mission is to save and improve lives,” said Jonathan Curtright, MU Health Care chief executive officer.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~