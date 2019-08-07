On July 27, 2019, MU Health Care completed the process of identifying patients with information potentially affected by the incident. That information may have included names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance information, and limited treatment and/or clinical information, such as diagnostic and/or medication information and, for a small number of individuals, a Social Security Number.

MU Health Care launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident after learning on May 1, 2019, that an unauthorized individual may have gained access to two employees’ email accounts. In addition to commencing an investigation, MU Health Care immediately took steps to secure the employees’ accounts. The investigation determined that the unauthorized access occurred between April 23 and May 1, 2019.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~