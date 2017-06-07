University of Missouri Health Care began construction June 6 on a $16 million, 27,307-square-foot expansion and renovation of University Hospital’s emergency department to meet growing patient volumes.

The project will add 6,335 square feet to the emergency department, and an additional 20,972 square feet of existing space will be renovated.

When the project is completed at the end of 2018, the new E.R. will have:

• 17 additional exam rooms plus 21 existing exam rooms, for a total of 38

• 10 new fast-track exam rooms •

1 additional triage area plus one existing triage area, for a total of 2.

The expanded emergency department will include the Frank L. Mitchell Jr., M.D., Trauma Center, the only American College of Surgeons (ACS)-verified Level I Trauma Center in central Missouri.

University Hospital opened in 1957 and was last renovated in 2002.

