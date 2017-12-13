University officials announced Wednesday morning that the University of Missouri endowment has crossed the $1 billion mark, a major milestone for the university. Through new private gifts and stock market growth, the university’s endowment has grown by more than $400 million in the six years since the launch of the Mizzou: Our Time to Lead Campaign.

Chancellor Alexander N. Cartwright said that this overwhelming support from donors attracts quality students and faculty to the university because they know they will have the backing to pursue their goals.

“Generations of donors have graciously invested in our students and faculty, and we cannot thank them enough for their long-term vision and generosity,” Cartwright said. “Our students and faculty achieve great things when we give them the support they need to pursue their passions in education, research and engagement.”

