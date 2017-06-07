As part of the fiscal 2018 budget plan for the University of Missouri announced Friday, June 2, campus officials continued notifying employees whose positions are affected by budget cuts or plans to reorganize selected functions. Details on reorganization initiatives will be announced as they are finalized over the next few weeks.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi announced the systemwide cuts Friday before a packed meeting on the Columbia campus. In all, 474 jobs are being eliminated. About half of those are currently vacant, Choi said.

The Columbia campus took the biggest hits at 307 jobs, including elimination of 42 administrative positions and about 130 nontenured faculty.

The Kansas City campus is loosing 51 jobs, Rolla is losing 50 and St. Louis is losing 30. Mizzou will also see closures of centers and institutes and across the system, duplication of majors and minors will be eliminated.

Choi cut the federal lobbying office in Washington, which will provide $7.4 million to use at the campus level. The entire Missouri lobbying team was also let go and most of Choi’s communications personnel.

