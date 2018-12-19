Public Meeting Set to Discuss Route M Pavement and Sidewalk Improvements.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Thursday, December 20 to provide information on a proposed project to improve pavement and pedestrian facilities along Boone County Route M (Broadway Street) in Ashland. The project, which will take place between Route DD and Oak Street, is scheduled to take place in 2019.

The public meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Southern Boone Middle School, 303 North Main Street. The meeting facility is accessible to people with disabilities.

The public may attend the meeting in Ashland at any time between 4 and 6 p.m. to speak with MoDOT staff and provide input. No formal presentation will be made.

Displays and project information presented at the public meeting will also be available at www.modot.org/central. For more information, call toll free 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).