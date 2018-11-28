The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports nine people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period–from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 25, 2018. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the following:

2018 Thanksgiving Holiday Traffic Statistics: Crashes – 587, Injuries – 108, Fatalities – 9, DWI – 86, Drug Arrests – 67.

Of the nine traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, one fatality occurred in each of the following areas: Troop A, Lee’s Summit area, Troop D, Springfield area; Troop F, Jefferson City area, Troop G, Willow Springs area, and Troop H, St. Joseph area. Four fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area.

There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, no boating while intoxicated arrests, and no drownings reported during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

NOTE: The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release is sent out.