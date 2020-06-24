Last week, the University of Missouri Board of Curators voted to raise tuition at UM universities approximately 2.3%, or the amount of inflation. With steady enrollment, the change would generate approximately $14.8 million for the UM System’s four universities.

“With this small increase, the UM universities remain among the lowest in tuition increases throughout the country,” said Mun Choi, UM system president and interim MU chancellor. “These increases do not fill the gaps in revenue the university has experienced, but they will help us maintain our commitment to teaching excellence. We are focused on achieving our missions of teaching, research, service and economic development while reducing our costs.”

Additionally, over the next several months, UM officials will explore possible changes in the tuition model beyond 2020 that would provide students and parents with a simpler, more predictable bill with fewer fees and a faster path to completion.

