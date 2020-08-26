After months of careful planning, the University of Missouri resumed in-person classes today, launching the start of the fall 2020 semester. Overall enrollment was 30,849, up 4% from fall 2019. A record retention rate of 90% — a measure of freshmen who return as sophomores — contributed to the growth. Increases also included 7.6% more underrepresented minority students, 5.3% more Missouri residents and a 12.9% increase in transfer students.

All across the university, evidence of Mizzou’s “new normal” could be found as the community adopted measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Some examples included a move-in period into the residence halls that spanned a week instead of three days; socially distanced lecture halls holding a fraction of their typical capacity; a segmented Tiger Walk featuring groups of 20 parading through the Columns; and students wearing thousands of MU-branded face coverings donated to the university by Miller’s Professional Imaging.

