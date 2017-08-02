Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 10-20.

Visit MDC’s Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to see live fish and other native animals such as snakes, turtles, and amphibians. Learn about and see displays of native plants that help butterflies and other important pollinators. Ask conservation questions of MDC staff, get educational materials, and have fun.

Don’t miss MDC’s air-conditioned Conservation Kids’ Discovery Room between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for hands-on fun discovering nature through crafts and other activities.