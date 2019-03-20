Rainfall and snowmelt creating flooding in the upper Midwest has sent the Missouri River above its banks throughout the state.

Two deaths have been attributed to the flooding, and two men are missing, according to the Associated Press. The flooding followed an intense winter storm known as a “bomb cyclone” of wind and rain last week.

For towns along the Missouri River, the spring rise is no surprise, but this year’s flooding will be worse than recent years.

MoDot reports a stretch of I-29 under water in northwest Missouri and the crest is expected at Jefferson City later this week.