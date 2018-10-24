LEAD PHOTO: Southern Boone students spent time on the Missouri River last Thursday as a part of their Natural Resources class. Students learned about how the river was turned into a channel, among other lessons.

Missouri River Classroom

The Missouri River is certainly not the river it was two centuries ago and 32 SoBoCo freshmen and Natural Resources class students can now define just how it has changed.

SoBoCo teacher Rebekah Hammett teamed up with Missouri River Relief to get the students out on the river and study its channelization, the wildlife and its water quality.

“It was a great day of learning,” Hammett said. As an outdoor science lab, the Missouri River has dozens of lessons for students and Missouri River Relief provided the “Investigating the Missouri River” education program.

The students traveled up and down the river from the Hartrsburg Missouri Department of Conservation boat ramp in three 24-foot aluminum plate boats and studied and discussed the history, ecology and stewardship of the river. They also had the opportunity to catfish with a little help from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“These hands-on experiences build students’ knowledge and understanding of the Missouri River and deepen their connection and sense of responsibility to its care and stewardship,” said Missouri River Relief’s Education Director, Kristen Schulte.