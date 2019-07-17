Governor Mike Parson last Tuesday signed HB 898, sponsored by State Representative Sara Walsh, establishing a “Back the Blue” specialty license plate, which Missourians can obtain to show their appreciation for Missouri’s law enforcement officers.

Walsh said that the “Back the Blue” license plate would be entirely voluntary with a ten-dollar contribution collected from the license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, which honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri. The memorial rests on the riverside of the Missouri Capitol and a ceremony is held annually to honor the memory of Missouri’s fallen law enforcement officers.

Until the signing of HB 898, Missouri had several specialty plates for various law enforcement association members, but lacked a single plate Missourians could obtain to show support for law enforcement.

“I would like to thank Governor Parson for signing this legislation into law, Senator Mike Bernskoetter for carrying my bill in the Senate, and my colleagues in the General Assembly for passing this bill and showing the men and women in law enforcement that we value the service and sacrifices they make in protecting and serving our citizens each and every day,” Walsh, R-Ashland, said. “We owe them our gratitude and appreciation for the incredible service they provide and the dangers they face to protect our communities. We also must never forget the men and women in law enforcement who have given their lives to serve and protect us.”

The plates are expected to become available by early next year. For more questions, call Rep. Walsh’s office at 573-751-2134.