As of July 15, Missouri residents filed 1,339 fraud complaints to the FTC. This marks a 140% increase since the WHO declared a pandemic in March when 557 complaints were filed.

This has resulted in $828K in losses or $240 per victim in the state.

SocialCatfish.com today released a study on Coronavirus Scams by State and How to Avoid Them based on data from the FTC, FBI and IRS through July.

Nationally, the FTC has registered 144,727 reports of fraud costing victims $93 million — a median loss of $263 per person.

Online shopping ranks No. 1 for most complaints nationally racking up 22,124 reports and the government reported a barrage of activity around stimulus checks.

With online shopping surging, and a second round of stimulus checks coming soon, below are the most common scams for each.

