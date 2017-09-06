Calling all Missouri high schools to compete in the 2017 “It Only Takes One” campaign. This campaign provides great opportunities to win prizes for your school while educating young drivers about safe driving habits and safety belt use. The campaign is sponsored by the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety and ACT Missouri. Statewide registration is open now until Sept. 30. Competition will run from Oct. 1 to the end of the school year.

It’s important that teen drivers realize it only takes ONE text, ONE drink, ONE call, ONE reach, ONE distraction to cause ONE fatal moment – but ONE clicked safety belt could be the difference between life or death in a car crash.

“Nearly eight out of 10 young drivers and passengers killed in 2016 Missouri vehicle traffic crashes weren’t buckled up,” said Bill Whitfield, executive committee chair for the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety. “Through education, competition and fun, the ‘It Only Takes One’ campaign can make a difference with young Missourians and save lives.”

