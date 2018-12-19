Southern Boone High School soccer coach Chris Miller was inducted into the Missouri State High School Soccer Association’s Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Miller, who has coached at Moberly, Jefferson City and Southern Boone has a career record of 645-288-50 and has taken all three schools where he coached to the playoffs and five teams to the Final Four – four of those teams at Southern Boone. He has been named the Missouri Coach of the Year five times for boys teams and three times for coaching girls teams and is a two-time finalist for the National Coach of the Year award.

During Saturday’s banquet in Columbia, which included a large soccer crowd from across Missouri, Eagles players Nick Grabner, Rece Gilmore, Trenton Rooney and Savana Johnson were recognized for their All State awards.

