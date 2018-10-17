This upcoming weekend will bring something unique to the So. Boone County area. Artists from around the region will be descending on So. Boone to compete in Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance’s first plein air event. Boone Plein Air will be happening October 19th, 20th, and 21st.

Board President, Tracy Eichhorn explains, “Plein Air means painting outdoors and competitions are held around the country with artists competing for cash prizes. Lots of art organizations use these type of events as fundraisers so we (Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance) decided to give it a try.”

Over 25 artists, some from as far away as Illinois, will be competing for 4 Purchase Awards as well as 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place prizes. The 4 Purchase Awards are sponsored by First State Community Bank, Johnston Paints, Slate Creek Farmhouse Air Bnb and Dr. Nathaniel Murphey. As part of their sponsorship, each sponsor will get to choose one piece of artwork from the submissions for each of the Purchase Award categories. Award winning artist, Lorraine McFarland, will be the jurist for the overall show.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~