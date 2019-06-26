Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the Patrol’s participation in Operation Dry Water. Operation Dry Water is in its 11th year and Missouri has participated since the program’s inception. This national campaign includes marine law enforcement officers from all 50 states and six U.S. territories. Officers will coordinate special patrols to keep our waterways safe from boaters operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This year, July 5-7, 2019, has been designated as Operation Dry Water weekend.

“Operation Dry Water is an opportunity to remind boaters they need a designated captain on board their vessel,” said Col. Olson. “Intoxicated boat operators endanger those on board their vessel as well as other boaters in the area. Although designated captains are more common today than ever, it’s an important message to repeat.”

