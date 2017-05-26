There will be plenty of activities around Mid-Missouri this Memorial Day weekend, but if you’re planning outdoor activities, it would be a good idea to keep an eye on the weather – especially on Saturday.

ABC-17 Meteorologist Brittany Beggs is forecasting chances of thunderstorms, some including hail, on Saturday afternoon and evening. After a dry, but sticky morning, storms are slated to move in Saturday and Saturday night as a cold front slowly moves into the area. “These strong storms could become severe,” Beggs said, and those with outdoor plans should check the latest forecasts before heading out for the weekend.”

Biggs said all modes of severe weather are possible, including large hail, strong, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible. These storms will also produce heavy rain. Beggs’ forecast called for storms to close in on the area about 4 p.m. and last until about midnight.

Sunday and Monday, however, should be a beautiful day with temperatures in the upper 70s.

And there will be plenty to do.

The Salute to Veterans Airshow flies into town with performances from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Check out the Facebook page for schedule changes due to weather.

The Peddlers Jamboree will bicycle the Katy Trail to Boonville on Saturday for music, bicycling and fun – then return on Sunday.

The SoBoCo Eagles track team will compete at the State Track meet in Jefferson City today and Saturday.