Purchasing medical marijuana is not expected until January 2020, however the official application for medical identification card is July 4, 2019.

On November 6, 2018 Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 to permit state – licensed physicians to recommend medical marijuana for patients with serious illnesses and medical conditions.

The Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services will begin accepting applications for medical marijuana cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensing facilities August 3, 2019.

The Ashland Board of Alderman are sending a draft for future medical marijuana ordinances, discussed at the May 21 Board of Alderman meeting, to the City of Ashland planning and zoning committee for recommendations.

Many of the recommended ordinances are similar to those of a liquor store, which Ashland does not have.

By Carson Blake