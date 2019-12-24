The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has begun the process of issuing ten certifications for medical marijuana testing facilities. Testing facilities whose applications are approved will receive notification of that approval to the email addresses of the individual who created the application in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the individual listed in the application as the Primary Contact, and at least one other individual identified in the application.

Once approval notifications have been sent, notifications of application denial will be issued as well. Denial notifications will be sent to the individual who created the application in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal.

