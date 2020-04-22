The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announces that kids’ fishing day events at the state’s trout parks have been cancelled this year amid concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19). The kids’ fishing day events cancelled include: May 2 at Montauk State Park near Licking and Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon and May 16 at Roaring River State Park near Cassville and Maramec Spring Park in St. James. In order to protect the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, MDC has extended the temporary closures of its facilities and cancellations of all public events and programs through April 30. Closures include regional offices, Department headquarters in Jefferson City, staffed shooting ranges, nature centers, visitor centers, and education centers. MDC has also temporarily cancelled public events and programs, including hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops. Learn more at https://mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-extends-closures-and-trout-tag-waiver-due-covid-19. All conservation areas, nature center trails, and boat accesses remain open to the public. Additionally, MDC has temporarily waived fishing permits through April 15. Anglers will need to have a fishing permit, unless exempt, after April 15. Trout anglers will also need required fishing permits after April 15 but will not need a daily trout tag at the three open trout parks until further notice. Trout anglers fishing other areas around the state, including lakes and streams not at a trout park, will need both a fishing permit and trout permit after April 15. Only three Missouri trout parks remain open for day use and fishing: Bennett Spring State Park in Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, and Roaring River State Park near Cassville. All seasons, dates, methods, and limits will continue to apply and be enforced. Learn more at mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-temporarily-waive-fishing-permits-starting-friday. To read the latest responses and actions taken by MDC during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/about-us/mdc-covid-19-response. MDC reminds the public to enjoy responsible recreation by continuing to maintain physical distance in the outdoors and avoid popular areas where people may congregate. Additionally, continue handwashing and sanitizing and travel in a group of 10 people or less. For more information on best practices to keep you and others safe, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.