“For me, this is all about showing up and listening to the folks I work for,” said McCaskill, who grew up in rural Missouri. “Especially when big public policy debates are raging, holding public, in-person town halls is an important part of our democracy—and for me, a great opportunity where any Missourian can show up, let me know what they think I’m doing right or wrong, and share their ideas and concerns. Missourians—whether they agree with me or not—are my bosses, and I want to make sure I’m holding myself accountable to them.”

McCaskill is hosting ten public town halls this week in Audrain County, Boone County, Macon County, Miller County, Moniteau County, Monroe County, Morgan County, and Randolph County.

Public town halls with Missourians have been a hallmark of McCaskill’s time in the Senate, including her recent town hall tour across the state. During debate over the Affordable Care Act—at a time of heightened demonstrations against the law—McCaskill held a series of highly publicized town halls, including in traditionally conservative areas of Missouri, to hear directly from Missourians about their concerns and respond to criticisms. In 2014, McCaskill logged more than 1,000 miles around the state on her “McCaskill on Main Street” series of public town halls.

McCaskill has also toured the state with town halls aimed at military veterans and seniors—and has hosted individual town halls, such as one she hosted last year with then-U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack focused on the opioid epidemic.

McCaskill Public Town Hall – Ashland

Wednesday, July 5

5:30 p.m. CT public town hall

Media availability following the event

Ashland Optimist Club

511 Optimist Drive

Ashland, Mo. 65010