Mayor Gene Rhorer will be meeting Thursday morning with officials from the Department of Natural Resources and he will be looking for one thing – a permit which allows the city to begin building a $5.5 million sewer plant.

“We want to go through our checklist,” Rhorer said Tuesday, and we want to show them that we have done everything on our to-do list – we need that permit.”

Rhorer is in a hurry only because he is concerned that if interest rates go up on bonds – yet to be sold – it will cost the city significantly more money over a 10- or 20-year period.

Rhorer said Thursday’s meeting was designed to show DNR the amount of work that has been done in preparation for the permit.

“We have cleared the trees, we have passed the bond issue, we have the engineering plans,” Rhorer said, “we need the permit to get started.”

The plan is for the City of Ashland to have the initial dirt turning this spring. Rhorer said the time frame for building the new mechanical sewer plant would be 10-11 months.

But the city needs to get started.

By Bruce Wallace