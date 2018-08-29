Lead Photo – Chamber: “Welcome Back, Teachers” SoBo Chamber members offered up lunch to SoBoCo R-1 Teachers to kick off the new school year. Above: back row from left, Chris Felmlee, Jason Reynolds, Vicki Kemna, Matt Dallmeyer, Whitney Jaeger, Ashlee Binggeli, Jessy Henderson, Tim Roth; Front row, Chelsea Wren, Maureen Dalton, Tracy Banning and Chamber President Ann Colgrove.

Lead Story: Mayor says city ready to build new city hall

The Ashland Board of Aldermen and Mayor Gene Rhorer not only agreed to buy nearly an acre of property from Westhoff Rentals for a new police station, they are ready to build a new city hall.

Citing a serious lack of space and need to sell other unused property, the aldermen unanimously agreed last Tuesday at their regular meeting, and in a special meeting on Thursday, to move forward with a proposal to build a new city hall on west Broadway, just west of the southbound Highway 63 exit ramp.

The aldermen voted on Thursday to approve a resolution which enables city administrator Lyn Woolford to seek financing for the complete project – land, current building and future facility – at $1.4 million.

“We have some bonding capacity, but we may not use that, and we are selling some property,” said Mayor Gene Rhorer. “There are also some state and federal funds we might tap into as well. The state offers some very low-interest loans that could help us.”

The aldermen briefly discussed providing a storm shelter in the lower level of a new city hall facility, which has the potential for federal and/or state funding.

By Bruce Wallace