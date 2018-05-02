A Hartsburg man is still hospitalized after being stabbed and a member of his family has been arrested after the domestic assault on last Tuesday evening.

The victim, 73, a resident of the 16100 James Sapp Rd., was driven to the Ashland fire station on Henry Clay just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A second victim, 23, who drove the victim to the fire station was shirtless and displayed open wounds and scrapes similar to injuries from a fight.

Collin Knight was arrested Monday on two counts of domestic assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

After the older man was initially treated by EMTs, he was transported by ambulance. The second victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for his injuries and released.

The victim is still hospitalized according to officials.

Ashland Police and a deputy from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene and left shortly after the ambulance transported the victim.

Knight was taken into custody by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at the home and taken to a facility due to “concerns about him,” according to Detective Tom O’Sullivan.